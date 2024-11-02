Nepal Sambat 1145: Prime Minister Pays Respect to Shankhadhar Sakhwa.



Kathmandu: On the occasion of Nepal Sambat 1145, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has expressed his respect to Shankhadhar Sakhwa, the National Luminary who started the Nepal Sambat. In a Facebook post, the Prime Minister has said today is the first day of Nepal Sambat 1145, sincere respect to its founder Luminary Shankhadhar Sakhwa.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the Prime Minister has also described Mha Puja being observed today as a fundamental and significant festival of the Newar community. Extending greetings on the occasion of Nepal Sambat New Year and Mha Puja, he said that both Nepal Sambat and Mha Puja have their own characteristics.

“Mha Puja is performed today among the Newar community, which increases the sense of pride towards oneself. On the occasion of Nepal Sambat 1145, best wishes to all at home and abroad,” reads his post.