Sun. Nov 3rd, 2024
Fire Ravages Barhathawa Market in Siraha, Causing Significant Damage.


Barhathawa: A fire that erupted in Barhathawa market of Sarlahi last night resulted in property damage estimated at around 2.75 million rupees. According to National News Agency Nepal, the fire originated in a shop situated at the residence of Kisun Das in Barhathawa Municipality-7.

The blaze affected multiple businesses, including the Rajveer wholesale grocery shop operated by Naresh Shah, a potato store owned by Vijay Das, and a tailor shop run by Saroj Raut Kurmi, as confirmed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Gautam Thapa. The fire began at approximately 11:30 PM and was not fully contained until 2:00 AM the following day. The efforts of security personnel, local residents, and the Hariwan municipality fire department were crucial in controlling the fire.

In a separate incident, a fire ignited by a candle used during Lakshmi Pooja in the residence of Jitu Raya in Dhankaul Rural Municipality-4 caused further damage. The District Police Office Sarlahi reported losses of Rs 250,000, as the fire consumed
furniture, a television, clothing, and gold and silver items in the room.

