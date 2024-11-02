Prime Minister Oli Highlights Nepali Roots of Nepal Sambat.



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli emphasized the intrinsic Nepali origins of the Nepal Sambat calendar year during an event celebrating the Nepal Sambat 1145 New Year at Mangalbazaar, Patan. He highlighted the cultural significance of Nepal Sambat, describing it as a testament to Nepali originality and the rich heritage of the Newar civilization. Oli noted that the Sambat, which originated following debt repayment, underscores the unique cultural identity of Nepal.

According to National News Agency Nepal, Prime Minister Oli also expressed a personal connection to the Newar culture, mentioning his marriage into a Newari family despite not speaking the language. He underscored the importance of preserving all languages and cultures within Nepal, signaling the government’s commitment to consider introducing mother tongue curriculums as optional subjects at the secondary education level.

During the event, Member of Parliament from Lalitpur-2, Prem Bahadur Maharjan, advocated for incorporating Nepal bhasa

as an optional language in school curricula and urged the Prime Minister to facilitate a cabinet decision on this matter. Additionally, the Minister for Labor and Employment of Bagmati Province, Prem Bhakta Maharjan, called for a collaborative effort among all levels of government to recognize Nepal bhasa as an official language, further underlining its importance in the governmental framework.