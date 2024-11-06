Nepal Triumphs Over Thailand by 67 Runs in ICC Women U-19 World Cup Asia Qualifiers.



Nepal: Nepal has defeated Thailand in today’s match held under ICC Women U-19 World Cup Asia Qualifiers. Nepal won the inaugural match by 67 runs at The Seven Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates. Chasing the target of 103 runs posted by Nepal, Thailand was limited to 35 runs in 11.4 overs, losing all wickets.

According to National News Agency Nepal, for Nepal, Rachana Kumari Chaudhary emerged as the standout performer by taking 4 wickets, while Captain Puja Mahato and Riya Sharma took two wickets each. Additionally, Karishma Gurung and Manisha Kumari Upadhyay contributed with one wicket each. Earlier, after being invited to bat first following the toss, Nepal managed to score 102 runs at the loss of 6 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs.

Puja Mahato top-scored with 35 runs for Nepal, while Simana KC and Soni Pakhrin each contributed 19 runs. Hosts the UAE, Nepal, Kuwait, and Thailand are participating in the Qualifiers, which will run until November 14. Of the four teams, the top team would be select

ed for the World Cup. Nepal is set to play its second match against Kuwait tomorrow.