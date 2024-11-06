PM Oli’s Health Improving.



Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s health is on the path of recovery: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is reportedly on the mend, as his health shows signs of improvement.

According to National News Agency Nepal, a medical team involved in his treatment has confirmed that all medical test reports for the Prime Minister are normal, as stated by the Prime Minister’s Secretariat.

Since Monday, the Prime Minister has been taking a rest at his official residence in Baluwatar. He has been abstaining from any meetings or events except for urgent ones due to fever.