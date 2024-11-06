UML and Nepali Congress Establish Mechanism for Streamlining Three-Tier Governments.



KATHMANDU: The ruling CPN (UML) and Nepali Congress have jointly established a mechanism aimed at ensuring the systematic and effective operation of the three-tier governments.

According to National News Agency Nepal, CPN (UML) leader and the party’s publicity department chief, Rajendra Gautam, announced that the eight-member mechanism was formed two days ago. It includes four leaders from the UML and four from the Nepali Congress (NC).

The mechanism brings together UML’s Senior Vice-Chairperson Ishwor Pokharel, Vice-Chairperson and Finance Minister Bishnu Poudel, General-Secretary Shankar Pokhrel, and Deputy General-Secretary and Political Advisor to the Prime Minister, Bishnu Rimal. From the NC, the members include Vice-President Purna Bahadur Khadka, General-Secretary Gagan Thapa, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, and Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba.

Gautam also mentioned that similar mechanisms comprising three members will be established in the provinces, while a two-member mechanism will be set up in th

e districts.