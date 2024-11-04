Nepalgunj Road Accident Claims One Life, Another Seriously Injured.



Nepalgunj: One person was killed and another seriously injured in a road accident that took place in Nepalgunj last night. The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Aman Kumar Kasoudhan of Nepalgunj-6. He died when a motorcycle (Ba. 6 Pa. 802) collided with another motorcycle (Ja. 3 Pa. 7171) near Bus Park Bypass Road in Nepalgunj Sub-Metropolitan City-4.

According to National News Agency Nepal, Pushkar Pant, Police Inspector of District Traffic Police Office, stated that 18-year-old Ishan Sheikh of Nepalgunj-11 was seriously injured in the accident. Following treatment at Bheri Hospital in Nepalgunj, he has been sent to Lucknow, India for further treatment.

Both motorcyclists were seriously injured in the accident and taken to Teaching Hospital Nepalgunj for treatment, but doctors declared Kasoudhan dead last night itself.