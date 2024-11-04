nepalnewsgazette

Ponds Being Decorated for Chhath Festival.


Birgunj: The ponds and river banks in and around Birgunj are being specially decorated for the Chhath festival. Chhathghat, which is located in more than a dozen places within Birgunj metropolis, have been decorated with banana trees and colorful papers and lights. People gather in the Chhath Ghat near their house to carry out the Chhath Pooja, held by making offerings to the sun.

According to National News Agency Nepal, Ghadiarwa, Ranighat Chhapkaiya, Maidhiya, Nagwa, Solakpur Chorni, and Paraswa ponds are very popular sites for Chhath pooja. Dilip Shah Kanu, Chairperson of the Chhath Pooja Management Committee, says that not only locals but tourists from the bordering Indian cities also flock to see the decorations and pooja held at the Ghadi Arwa Pond.

This year, the main day of the Chhath festival falls on November 7. The government has also announced a public holiday on the occasion.

