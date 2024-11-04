Arghakhanchi Bus Accident Claims Two Lives, Injures 18 Others.



Arghakhanchi: Two people lost their lives and 18 others sustained injuries in a bus accident on Monday at Jayathati in Bhumikasthan municipality, Arghakhanchi. The incident occurred during a traditional Tihar festival event.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the accident took place when a bus, with registration number Na 3 Kha 2471, struck a group of people participating in design bhailo, a traditional singing and dancing event associated with the Tihar festival. Preliminary reports indicate that the accident might have been caused by brake failure.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while another victim, identified as 22-year-old Tara Shrestha, died from injuries while receiving treatment at Arghakhanchi Hospital. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Chakra Bahadur Malla, stated that investigations into the accident are currently ongoing.