Vedic and Modern Science Conference to Coincide with Organic Agricultural Fair in Kathmandu.



Kathmandu: The Nepal Maharishi Vedic Foundation is set to host the second edition of the Vedic and Modern Science Conference at Bhrikuti Mandap from November 7 to 9. More than 70 experts and representatives from various countries are expected to attend the event.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the conference will coincide with the Eighth Organic Agricultural Fair and Exhibition, which will take place at the same venue from November 6 to 10. This event is organized by the Organic Association Nepal and Kanchanjangha Tea Estate and Research Centre and will feature over 50 stalls showcasing organic and natural agricultural products.

Shanta Banskota Koirala, the fair coordinator, expressed that the fair aims to enhance the marketing of Nepal’s organic and natural agricultural products both domestically and internationally. She emphasized the objective of the exhibition, which is to bring producers and consumers together in a single platform.

The financial expectations for the event project costs aroun

d Rs 3 million, with anticipated transactions nearing Rs 10 million.