Nepali Army Personnel Suffers Fatal Electric Shock in Makwanpur.



BHIMPHEDI: A Nepali Army (NA) person mobilized in the road construction taskforce of NA died of electric shock at Dovan in Bhimphedi rural municipality-8 of Makwanpur district on Thursday. Two others were injured in the incident.

According to National News Agency Nepal, DSP at District Police Office, Makwanpur, Shyamu Aryal, informed that 29-year-old Padam Bahadur Diyal hailing from Ganyadhura rural municipality of Dadeldhura district died on the spot as he accidentally touched the high tension line while installing a communication device. Diyal, stationed at Sisneri Base Camp of NA, was a lance corporal.

Similarly, two other junior NA persons injured in the incident were Binod KC, 29, from Amargadhi municipality-2 from Dadeldhura and Yubraj Kumal, 21, from Rampur municipality-6 of Palpa. Both of them have been airlifted to NA Hospital at Chhauni, Kathmandu, while the lifeless body of Diyal is at TU Teaching Hospital for postmortem, the police added.