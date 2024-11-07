Atirudra Vishwakalyan Mahayagna Begins at Bhrikutimandap.



Bhrikutimandap: The Atirudra Vishwakalyan Birat Mahayagna-2081 has commenced at local Bhrikutimandap, aiming to promote lasting peace and global well-being. The event is organized by the Nepal Maharishi Vedic Foundation, marking a significant religious ceremony in the region.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the Mahayagna rituals are being conducted by Transcendental Meditation practitioners and 1,111 priests. Foundation president Deepak Prakash Banskota highlighted that this is the inaugural event of the Atirudra Vishwakalyan Birat Mahayagna in Nepal. He emphasized that Yagna and yoga are seen as advanced means to foster global peace, with hopes that this Mahayagna will enhance peace, harmony, and brotherhood worldwide, including in Nepal.

The Foundation has been dedicated to organizing Yagna rituals alongside TM and Siddhi Sadhana practices at approximately 100 Vedic Gurukulas throughout the country since 2070 BS. This ongoing commitment reflects their dedication to promoting Vedic traditions and

cultural practices.

Concurrently, a three-day Vedic and Modern Science Second General Conference is being held on the sidelines of the Mahayagna. More than 70 experts and delegates from various countries, including the US, are participating in the conference, as stated by Banskota.