President Paudel Offers Worship to Chhathi Mata on Chhath Festival.


Kathmandu: President Ramchandra Paudel, accompanied by First Lady Sabita Paudel, offered worship to the goddess Chhathi Mata on the occasion of Chhath Festival, 2081. President Paudel reached the Chhath puja sites in Gaurighat and Kamalpokhari of Kathmandu this afternoon and made ritual offerings to Chhathi Mata. The President and the First Lady offered Argha to the setting sun in both places.

According to National News Agency Nepal, office-bearers of the Chhath Puja Organising Committee at both places-Guhyeshwori and Kamalpokhari-welcomed President Paudel on the occasion.

