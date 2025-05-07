Contact Us
Nine Injured in Road Accident in Makawanpur


Makawanpur: Nine individuals were injured, six of them critically, when a passenger vehicle was involved in an accident on the internal road section at Athare of Raksirang rural municipality-9.



According to National News Agency Nepal, the critically injured include Himal Basnet, 16, Buddhiman Ghalan, 35, Dil Bahadur Ghalan, 75, and his wife Phulmaya Ghalan, 70, Rup Bahadur Raut, 38, and Deepak Khadka, 48, all of whom are residents of Raksirangka-9. Additionally, Surya Adhikari, 50, Kumar Tamang, 14, and Sujan Tamang, 28, of Raxirang Rural Municipality-9, sustained minor injuries in the incident.



A police team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Bharat Kumar Khadka arrived at the scene to rescue the victims. The injured individuals are currently receiving medical attention at Manahari Hospital.



The vehicle, identified as Ba 15 Cha 1333, was traveling from Khairang to Manahari in Makawanpur when the accident occurred earlier today.

