Contact Us
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

16,000 People Benefit from ‘One House, One Tap’ Programme in Rupa Rural Municipality


Rupa: Implementation of the ‘one house, one tap’ programme has helped resolve the drinking water issue in Rupa Rural Municipality of Kaski. Vice chairperson of the rural municipality, Lal Subba Gurung, stated that the initiative has significantly improved access to clean drinking water for local residents.



According to National News Agency Nepal, the programme was implemented with support from the federal and provincial governments as well as other social organizations operating within the municipality. This collaborative effort has been instrumental in addressing the long-standing challenges of water scarcity in the region.



In an effort to ensure the sustainability and systematic distribution of drinking water, the rural municipality has initiated the process of registering water sources. A working procedure has been formulated to manage this process effectively. So far, eight water sources have been registered within the municipality, contributing to a more organized and reliable water supply system.

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2025 Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.