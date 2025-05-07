16,000 People Benefit from ‘One House, One Tap’ Programme in Rupa Rural Municipality



Rupa: Implementation of the ‘one house, one tap’ programme has helped resolve the drinking water issue in Rupa Rural Municipality of Kaski. Vice chairperson of the rural municipality, Lal Subba Gurung, stated that the initiative has significantly improved access to clean drinking water for local residents.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the programme was implemented with support from the federal and provincial governments as well as other social organizations operating within the municipality. This collaborative effort has been instrumental in addressing the long-standing challenges of water scarcity in the region.





In an effort to ensure the sustainability and systematic distribution of drinking water, the rural municipality has initiated the process of registering water sources. A working procedure has been formulated to manage this process effectively. So far, eight water sources have been registered within the municipality, contributing to a more organized and reliable water supply system.

