

Kathmandu: The CPN (UML) has expressed profound sorrow over the passing of Pradeep Nepal, a significant figure in the Nepali communist movement. His death marks a substantial loss to Nepal’s communist, democratic, and literary spheres.





According to National News Agency Nepal, UML General Secretary Shankar Pokharel released a statement emphasizing the party’s deep sadness and its commitment to drawing inspiration from Nepal’s contributions and ideals. The statement highlighted Nepal’s pivotal role in establishing the CPN (ML) and promoting multi-party democracy. Pokharel praised Nepal’s creativity, relentless activity, and energy, which defined his personality. As the President of the Madan-Ashrit Memorial Foundation, Nepal was instrumental in promoting the ideologies of renowned leaders Madan Bhandari and Jibaraj Ashrit.





Pradeep Nepal, who had been battling Parkinson’s disease, passed away on Tuesday evening. Born in Bhojpur Gogane on 28 Paush 2010 BS, he dedicated nearly 14 years to the underground struggle against autocratic regimes, advocating for democracy. Despite his health challenges, Nepal remained a key figure in the UML, serving as a Standing Committee member and party spokesperson. Under the pseudonym Sanjay Thapa, he was also celebrated for his contributions to the progressive literary movement.

