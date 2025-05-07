PM Oli Highlights Gorakhapatra’s Editorial Independence on 125th Anniversary



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has emphasized the editorial freedom of the Gorakhapatra publication, stating that it operates without interference from the government, in contrast to the constraints faced during autocratic regimes. He made these remarks during a program organized by the Gorakhapatra Corporation to mark the 125th anniversary of the Gorakhapatra vernacular national daily.





According to National News Agency Nepal, PM Oli highlighted Gorakhapatra’s historical contribution as a witness to significant national events. He recalled the publication’s origins with the proclamation, ‘Sarbe bhawantu sukhina, sarbe santu niramaya.’, which aligns with the current national slogan ‘Sambriddh Nepal, Sukhi Nepali’ or ‘Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali’. He noted that unlike during the rule of the Ranas and the monarchy, when even anti-ruler symbols could not be printed, Gorakhapatra now enjoys freedom from coercion or instruction by the Prime Minister.





PM Oli reflected on the past challenges faced by Gorakhapatra, which was often restricted by autocratic rule, and praised its ongoing loyalty to the government, the nation, and the people. He acknowledged its contributions to the country’s civilization, culture, economic development, and the promotion of the Nepali language. He stressed the importance of Gorakhapatra in facing challenges posed by media with populist tendencies.





Moreover, PM Oli warned of the challenges posed by media outlets that engage in negative commentary, character assassination using artificial intelligence, and the spreading of misinformation. He emphasized that Gorakhapatra has set a journalistic standard, serving not as a means for personal gain but as an organization dedicated to providing information, entertainment, and contributing to language, art, and culture.





During the event, PM Oli also presented awards to senior journalist and former chair of the Gorakhapatra Corporation, Bijaya Chalise, along with other outstanding journalists and employees, recognizing their contributions to the field.

