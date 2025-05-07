NPC Suggests Budget Allocation on Actionable Projects



Kathmandu: Vice Chairman of the National Planning Commission (NPC) Prof Dr Shivraj Adhikari suggested the government that it prioritized the budget allocation for the projects that can be implemented at the earliest.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Vice Chairman Dr Adhikari made these remarks during an interaction on the formulation of annual development programmes, the mid-term expenditure framework (MTEF), and the project bank of the NPC on Wednesday. He emphasized that projects would be categorized based on their study and enforceability.





Dr Adhikari highlighted that enforceable projects should not have a budget of less than Rs 30 million and stressed that such projects should not be included in the list of the national pride projects. He also noted that the budget should focus on programs aligning with government policies. Projects not listed in the project bank or lacking a Detailed Project Report (DPR) would face scrutiny, with those lacking DPR being relegated for further study.





Joint Secretary Khomraj Koirala presented data on the MTEF, revealing that only 40 out of 44 government agencies had entered data into the MTEF, with only 32 percent of capital expenditure being recorded.





Additionally, the Joint Secretary’s presentation on the national project bank system indicated that 7,337 projects had been entered into the project banks, with some still in the drafting phase.

