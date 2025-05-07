Lawmakers Urge Nepal to Remain Vigilant Amid India-Pakistan Tensions



Kathmandu: Speaking in today’s meeting of the House of Representatives, lawmakers stressed on the need to be aware of the recent tensions between India and Pakistan and its impact on Nepal.





According to National News Agency Nepal, during the zero hour of the meeting, the lawmakers drew attention of the government for demonstrating the diplomatic skills in the context of the conflict between neighboring countries India and Pakistan. Narayan Prakash (NP) Saud suggested postponing the visit of the Pakistani high-level military representatives to Nepal for the time being in view of the recent development of relations between India and Pakistan.





Dr Amresh Kumar Singh complained that the government has failed to reach out to the family of Sudip Neupane, who lost his life in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. Dol Prasad Aryal urged the government to be sensitive towards the issue of Nepalis living in India. He also drew attention to the inconvenience being faced by children born to Nepali couples in India from getting citizenship to investing in industries in Nepal.





Sanjay Kumar Gautam urged the government to be aware of the short-term and long-term effects of the war between India and Pakistan due to Nepal’s geopolitical sensitivity and open border with India. He pointed out the need for unity of national political parties at this time as conflict has broken out in the two South Asian nations. Gautam stressed the need for instilling hope among the people by forging minimum consensus among all parties on issues such as constitution amendment, strengthening of federalism, and on preservation and promotion of culture.





Apart from the India-Pakistan tension, the lawmakers also spoke on issues such as construction of roads, bridges, lack of drinking water and the loss of electricity authority. Achyut Prasad Mainali said the government has brought policies and programmes with new plans and programmes with firm resolve. He opined that the lawmakers of the opposition parties should make positive comments on the policies and programmes by making factual and truthful statements.





Mainali pointed out the need for moving ahead with a common vision and mission among the political parties for the institutional development of the federal democratic republic and economic development of the country. Rupa Soshi (Chaudhary) stressed the need for the government to be proactive in curbing rampant corruption and irregularities. She stressed the need to give priority to public-private partnership (PPP) framework over privatisation to take it towards socialism-oriented economy.





Chanda Karki (Bhandari) drew the attention of the government through the Speaker to improve the country’s economic situation and financial system by appointing the Nepal Rastra Bank’s governor at the earliest. She stressed the need for the government and political parties to be serious on sensitive issues like appointing the NRB Governor at a time when economic problems are increasing in the country, good governance has not been promoted and the productive and service sectors are not enthusiastic.





Bikram Pandey pointed out the need to make disaster management strong and effective and to streamline the transportation of emergency relief materials and rescue operations. Sher Bahadur Kunwar said that the government should not delay in promoting good governance and accelerating development. He drew the attention of the government through the Speaker to complete the Butwal-Narayangadh section as soon as possible keeping in mind the inconvenience this is causing to the people.

