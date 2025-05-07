Instilling Disappointment Among People is a Crime: PM Oli



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has declared that instilling unwarranted disappointment among the populace is a criminal act. During a special dialogue held in celebration of the 9th anniversary of ‘lokaantar.com’, a local news portal, Prime Minister Oli stressed the importance of steering the country towards optimism rather than disaster.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Prime Minister Oli responded to inquiries from presenter Bimal Gautam regarding the persistent disappointment among citizens despite ongoing efforts towards development and prosperity. He attributed this sentiment to attempts by certain groups on social media platforms such as Facebook and YouTube, which aim to tarnish the country’s image by spreading false narratives of public disenchantment.





Prime Minister Oli urged the youth to focus on the nation’s progress and to remain optimistic about building the country. He emphasized that the current government is committed to swiftly completing significant development projects, countering narratives that promote despair. He pointed out that some individuals perpetuate panic by claiming that no progress has been made and highlighting the migration of workers abroad, despite having governed for extended periods in the past without securing power through democratic elections.





He further criticized those who support authoritarianism and dictatorship, accusing them of casting aspersions even when discussions about hope arise. Prime Minister Oli noted their tendency to boycott artists who advocate for optimism and development, asserting that democracy is the best choice and optimism is the path forward, which should never be forsaken.

