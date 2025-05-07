NRB Submits Pre-Budget Review Report to Finance Ministry



Kathmandu: Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) has submitted its Pre-budget Review Report for the fiscal year 2082/83 BS to the Ministry of Finance. NRB Acting Governor Dr. Neelam Dhungana Timsina presented the report to Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel today.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Dr. Timsina informed Finance Minister Paudel that the report was prepared following an extensive study and discussions with key stakeholders across different parts of the country. The report aims to provide insights and guidance for the formulation of the upcoming fiscal year’s budget.





On the occasion of the report’s submission, Finance Minister Paudel expressed that the NRB’s insights would significantly aid in shaping the budget for the fiscal year 2082/83 BS. The Finance Minister’s Secretariat emphasized the report’s importance in the overall budget preparation process.

