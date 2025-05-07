Kathmandu University and Nepal Policy Institute Forge Research Collaboration



Kathmandu: The Kathmandu University (KU) and Nepal Policy Institute (NPI) have signed a significant agreement to collaborate in the fields of education and research. The agreement was formalized at the KU School of Management premises, marking a milestone in joint research efforts, publication, and the exchange of researchers, faculty, and students between the two institutions.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the KU and the Hague-based NPI agreed to mobilize grants aimed at funding joint research specifically in the area of public policy. The partnership is set to extend support to each other’s research initiatives, further solidifying their collaborative efforts.





During the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony, Vice-Chancellor of KU, Prof Dr Achyut Wagle, highlighted the potential for enhanced exchange between the university and the global academic community. He welcomed the involvement of NPI’s global diaspora expert network in KU’s academic programs, whether through short-term or long-term engagements.





Chairman of NPI, Dr Khagendra Dhakal, emphasized the institute’s pivotal role in advancing policy research and strengthening the think-tank ecosystem both in Nepal and internationally. He underscored that the collaboration would allow Nepali talents abroad to utilize their expertise with a focus on Nepal, ultimately benefiting the country through their contributions.

