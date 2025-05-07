PM’s Best Wishes on National Journalism Day



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has extended best wishes to the entire media workforce on the occasion of National Journalism Day. He took to social media to convey his message of appreciation and encouragement to journalists and everyone associated with the journalism sector.

According to National News Agency Nepal, PM Oli shared an image of himself reading Gorkhapatra in the library on Facebook, commemorating the foundation day of the publication. In his post, he remarked, “Today is the foundation day of Gorkhapatra. Gorkhapatra was established on 24 Baisakh 1958 BS (6 May 1901 AD). Today is celebrated as National Journalism Day. Best wishes to all journalists and all those associated with journalism.”

Gorkhapatra, one of the oldest publications in Nepal, holds a significant place in the country’s media landscape. The Prime Minister’s gesture underscores the importance of journalism and the role it plays in society. National Journalism Day serves as a reminder of the dedication and contributions o

f media professionals in disseminating information and upholding democratic values.