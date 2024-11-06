Contact Us
One Dead in Sabjimandi Road Accident as Bus Hits Motorcycle.


Ratnanagar: A person died and two others were critically injured in a road accident at Sabjimandi in Ratnanagar Municipality-2 along the East-West Highway.

According to National News Agency Nepal, one of the three persons was killed when the bus from Khairhani to Tandi hit the motorcycle. Among the injured, Sunil Poudel, 21, of Ratnanagar-13, Amilia, died while undergoing treatment at Chitwan Medical College while Sahil Pariyar, 20, and Sanjaya Lama, 21, of the same area were critically injured.

They are being treated at Chitwan Medical College. Police have arrested the bus driver.

