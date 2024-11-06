Foreign Minister Rana Advocates for Non-Interference in NRNA Affairs.



Kathmandu: Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Arzu Rana has asserted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) should facilitate rather than interfere with the operations of the Non-resident Nepalese Association (NRNA). She emphasized that all challenges confronting the NRNA must be resolved in accordance with legal principles.

According to National News Agency Nepal, during a meeting with NRNA activists at the ministry, Minister Rana clarified that the ministry’s role is not to intervene but to act as a facilitator for the NRNA. She expressed dissatisfaction over the recent criticisms directed at the NRNA, urging all stakeholders to prioritize unity. She noted that internal disagreements were hindering the association’s ability to contribute effectively to the nation’s interests.

NRNA founding president Dr Upendra Mahato highlighted that achieving unity is possible if members abandon their rigid stances. Meanwhile, former President Sesh Ghale discussed the challenges faced by Non-Resident Nepalis (NRNs), in

cluding difficulties in enjoying benefits associated with NRN citizenship and issues related to the repatriation of investments in Nepali companies. Ghale also remarked that it is a natural democratic process for different groups to resort to legal action to address their grievances.

NRNA President Dr Badri KC welcomed the Foreign Minister’s initiative to engage NRNA office-bearers in dialogue to seek solutions. The meeting also witnessed participation from former NRNA president Bhawan Bhatt and other activists such as Kul Acharya, Binod Kunwar, and Janaki Gurung. On the governmental side, Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal, Joint Secretary Amrit Rai, Laxman Khanal, and Pushkar Nepal were among the key attendees.