Pandit Appointed Ambassador to Israel.



KATHMANDU: President Ramchandra Paudel has appointed Prof Dhana Prasad Pandit as Nepal’s ambassador to Israel. The appointment was made following a recommendation from the government and aligns with the provisions outlined in the Constitution of Nepal, as stated by the Office of the President.

According to National News Agency Nepal, The appointment of Prof Pandit as the resident ambassador signifies a diplomatic move to strengthen Nepal’s international relations with Israel. The decision reflects the ongoing efforts of the Nepalese government to foster global partnerships and enhance its presence on the international stage.