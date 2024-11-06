Second Day of Chhath Festival Marked by Kharana Offerings.



Kathmandu: Devotees have offered Kharana (rice pudding) to Sasthi Maata today, Kartik Shukla Panchami-the second day of Chhath festival-and is taken as prasad. Devotees consume fruits just one time on the second day of the Chhath festival.

According to National News Agency Nepal, Anil Singh of Gaurighat Chhath Worship Committee stated that there is a tradition of offering argha to the setting sun, worshipping it in the evening by observing a fast on Kartik Shukla Sasthi, the main day of the festival.

On this day, devotees observe fasting and even refrain from drinking water. There is a religious belief that no one will suffer from skin disease if argha is offered by worshipping the Sun ritually.

Different areas-Gaurighat, Kamalpokhari, as well as Bagmati, Nakkhu, and Bishnumati river banks-have been decorated for the Chhath festival.