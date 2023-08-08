Games, sports

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has given its president Nazmul Hassan Papon a responsibility to take the final decision on its much-anticipated captain for the ODI format.

The captaincy post was left vacant following Tamim Iqbal's decision to step down due to his injury concern.

An emergency meeting was called to announce a long-term captain for the ODI format but the BCB made a U-turn in this regard and decided that they would choose a captain for the upcoming Asia Cup at this moment.

BCB Cricket Operations Chairman Jalal Younus said the president would talk to the probable captaincy candidates and then select one for the team within August 12.

"There was an emergency board meeting and we are supposed to announce our captain for Asia Cup. Hopefully, we'll decide on the captain within two or three days, I mean before August 12, which is our deadline for announcing the captain," Younus said, emerging out of the emergency meeting today.

"We had a board of directors' meeting today and from the board, we have given our president Nazmul Hassan Papon the responsibility to select a captain after talking with probable candidates. He is given the responsibility to take the final decision in this regard," he added.

At this moment, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz are believed to be the three probable candidates to lead the side.

The decision on who would lead the side in the New Zealand series and then the World Cup will be taken after the Asian challenge, said Jalal.

"For the time being, we will announce captain for the Asia Cup only.

Later we'll take the decision who will lead the side in Bangladesh's home series against New Zealand and World Cup," he added.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha