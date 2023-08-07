politics

Bangladesh Mohila Awami League today paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in Gopalganj.

Mohila AL leaders and activists led by its President Meher Afroz Chumki and General Secretary Shabnam Zahan Shila paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreaths at his mausoleum at Tungipara.

After laying the wreaths, the Mohila AL leaders and activists stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu.

A special Doa was offered seeking eternal peace of Bangabandhu and all martyrs of August 15 in 1975.

Later, Organization's President Meher Afroz Chumki and General Secretary Shabnam Zahan Shila signed the visitors' book here.

Mohila Awami League Vice-Presidents Sherin Nayeem Punam, Nasima Ferdous and Yasmin Hossain, Joint General Secretaries Nargis Rahman, Sherin Roksana, Mina Malak and Sultana Razia Panna and Publicity Secretary Maher Negar Tonmoy, among others, were present.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha