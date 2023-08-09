Trading

Bangladesh and Britain have agreed to increase bilateral trade, business and investments for mutual benefits.

The consensus came up from a meeting held between British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke and Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah at the latter's office here today.

Chief Economist of Foreign-Commonwealth and Development Office is expected to visit Bangladesh in the next month to this regard.

PM's Assistant Press Secretary Emrul Kayas confirmed BSS of the matter.

The British envoy assured Tofazzel Hossain of cooperation to ensure quota-free access of Bangladeshi products to the British market after its graduation to a developing nation from a least developed one.

During the meeting that lasted for one hour beginning at 3pm, both sides agreed to explore new horizons for enhancing economic partnership between the two countries for mutual benefits.

About the Rohingya issue, Cooke opined that the solution to the Rohingya issue is reparation of them to their homeland, Myanmar.

She also lauded the continued efforts of the Bangladesh government to repatriate Rohingyas to their motherland in a safe, durable and dignified way.

During the meeting, Tofazzel said the foundation of the relationship between Bangladesh and Britain was laid during the tenure of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"The relations have now been elevated into a strategic partnership which will be further strengthened in the days to come," he said.

Both of them also discussed crimes committed by the migrated people and also wished to help one another to check illegal migration.

They also discussed climate and energy issues.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha