The incessant rainfall occurred since last night has caused inundation in different parts of the Kathmandu Valley.

The District Police Premises Kathmandu has said Dhungedhara, Gaurighat, Guheshwori, Kapan, Samakhushi and Anamnagar, among others have been inundated with downpour. Senior Superintendent of Police Dan Bahadur Karki informed, "Heavy rainfall occurred since last night inundated many places in the Kathmandu Valley. Police teams are making people aware to stay safe in the places near the Bagmati and Manohara Rivers with regular patrol and miking."

The inundations have badly affected the public life. Waterlogged roads and schools have caused sheer inconvenience to the people.

Police further said the downpour occurred at Budhanilakantha, Sundarijal and Nagarkot areas flooded the rivers and streams in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Weather Forecasting Division has already issued alert to all people to stay safe in the places near the Bishnumati, Dhobikhola, Bagmati, Manohara Rivers citing that there would be high water level in the rivers till 11:00am.

Police teams have been mobilized in different places for public awareness and safety in the wake of floods and inundation, SSP Karki added.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal