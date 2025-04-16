Preparations Over for Koshi Province Investment Summit



Biratnagar: All preparations have been completed for the investment conference to be held by the Koshi Province Government. The investment summit will be held in Biratnagar on May 1 and 2.





According to National News Agency Nepal, at a press conference organized by the Office of the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers, it is expected that 54 projects across eight sectors, including tourism, industry, information technology, agriculture, hydropower, and infrastructure construction, will commit to various projects worth Rs 139.30 billion. The conference aims to create an industrial environment in the province.





The conference seeks to identify and establish Koshi Province as a major investment destination. The second periodic plan of the province is expected to directly contribute to achieving the long-term vision of a ‘Clean, Happy and Prosperous Province’ by fulfilling economic development goals.





Chief Minister of the province, Hikmat Kumar Karki, stated that the conference would be instrumental in achieving industrialization and employment generation. The main objective is to attract private sector, non-resident Nepalis, and foreign investment to the province.





Minister for Internal Affairs and Law, Rewati Raman Bhandari, expressed that the provincial government would amend laws through an ordinance to create a conducive environment for investors.





Coordinator of the conference, Province Secretary Pawan Kumar Timlisina, and Executive Director of the Province Investment Authority, Dr. Saroj Koirala, highlighted that laws, policy reforms, and administrative ease would help provide a welcoming environment for investors and entrepreneurs.

