Political Parties Urge for Unity Amid Tensions in Birgunj



Birgunj: An all-party meeting in Birgunj city has urged all individuals and groups to refrain from actions that could disrupt social harmony.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the meeting was attended by chiefs and representatives from eight political parties in the district. They called on the public to avoid making statements or taking actions that could disturb the longstanding social and religious harmony in the city. This appeal comes in response to a tense situation that arose following a clash between two religious communities during a procession for Hanuman Jayanti.





Hari Pant, the chair of Rastriya Swatantra Party in the district, emphasized their request for all parties to maintain social harmony and peace. The meeting was attended by representatives from Nepali Congress, CPN UML, RSP, Janamat Party, RPP, JSP, and CPN (Unified Socialist).





In a related development, business entities in Birgunj have appealed to all concerned parties to create a conducive environment for business operations in the metropolis.

