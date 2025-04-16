Weather to Remain Fair Across Most Regions with Cloudy Skies in Hilly Areas



Kathmandu: The weather across the country is expected to remain largely fair today, with cloudy conditions prevailing in hilly regions. Currently, local winds are influencing the nation’s weather patterns.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the Meteorological Forecasting Division has forecasted that the weather will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions while the rest of the country will experience fair conditions. This afternoon, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is likely in several parts of the hilly areas, with isolated occurrences in other regions. Additionally, high hilly and mountainous areas may witness light rain and snowfall.

The Division further predicts that tonight, the weather will continue to be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions, including Koshi Province, while remaining fair elsewhere. There is a likelihood of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning in select areas of the hilly regions across Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki, Karnal

i, and Sudurpashchim provinces. Hilly and mountainous regions may also experience light rain and snowfall in isolated places.