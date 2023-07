Key Issues

President Ramchandra Paudel has authenticated the 'Bill to Amend Some Nepal Acts Related to Civil Code, 2080'.

Both Houses of the Federal Parliament had already passed the Bill. President Paudel authenticated the Bill today in accordance with Article 113 (2) of the Constitution of Nepal, reads a press release issued by Spokesperson at the Office of the President, Shailaja Regmi Bhattarai.

Source: National News Agency