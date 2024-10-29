Prosperity thru forest stressed



Kathmandu: Stakeholders have argued that once the country manages forest well, it could ensure at least Rs 100 billion in revenue.

The speakers at a programme organized by the Green Foundation in the federal capital, Kathmandu, expressed the belief that forest management helps pave way for economic prosperity.

Joint Secretary at Ministry of Forest and Environment and Chief of the REDD Implementation Centre, Nabaraj Pudashaini, underlined the need for effective enforcement of standard for sustainable management of forest. “Although Nepal is known for its richness in forests, we’ve not been able to capitalize this resource,” he regretted, adding that economic prosperity through employment generation could be guaranteed with sustainable forest management.

Former chairman of the Federation of Community Forest User Groups Nepal (FECOFUN), Bharati Pathak, said women’s rights to natural resources must be guaranteed. Sustainable forest management contributes to gross domestic products. “Standard on sustainable

forest management needs immediate enforcement,” she stressed.

Former forest secretary Dr Swayambhu Man Amatya viewed the promotion of agro forestry was related to sustainable forest management.

According to expert on natural resources, Dr Ganga Ram Dahal, the sustainable forest management could not be ensured in absence of women and indigenous nationalities’ rights to natural resources.

Source: National News Agency Nepal