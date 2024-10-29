ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League-2: Scotland 50/3 in 15 overs



Kathmandu: Scotland has scored 50 runs at the loss of 3 wickets in 15 overs in the one-day match underway against Nepal in Dallas, USA under the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League-2 series.

Choosing to field first after winning the toss in the match being played at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, USA, Nepal has restricted Scotland to only 50 runs in 15 overs after taking three early wickets.

For Nepal, Karan KC, Sompal Kami and Sanjeeb Lamichhane took one wicket each.

Earlier, in the first match of the triangular series under League-2, Nepal lost to the host US by 3 wickets. Similarly, Scotland defeated US by 10 wickets in their first match.

Led by Rohit Kumar Poudel the Nepali team includes Anil Shah, Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Aarif Sheikh, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami and Karan KC in the playing eleven.

Source: National News Agency Nepal