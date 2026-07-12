Govt at Work for ‘Response Campaign’ Against Monsoon-Related Diseases



Kathmandu: The government has launched a preparation as part of a ‘response campaign’ to prevent and control monsoon-related diseases. The Ministry of Health and Food Safety prepared a ‘Response Campaign’, considering the possible outbreak of diseases that people are highly likely to suffer from during monsoon.





According to National News Agency Nepal, acting director general at the Department of Health Services, Dr. Anuj Bhattachan, said a ‘response campaign’ was advanced to control diseases such as dengue, malaria, cholera, dysentery, Japanese encephalitis, scrub typhus, and influenza, which could spread in the monsoon. A system is in place to assess the risk and respond to the diseases by establishing collaboration with three tiers of government. Dr. Bhattachan noted, “We’ve made significant progress in disease control compared to the past. Efforts are on to minimize the damage caused by monsoon-related diseases,” adding that they are discussing various measures like awareness campaigns against diseases.





Director at the National Health Education, Information and Communication Centre, Dr. Radhika Thapaliya, informed that even social media was mobilized to create public awareness in a bid to prevent the spread of monsoon-related diseases. The diseases such as dengue, cholera, and diarrhea are more common during the rainy season.

