Sundarijal Struggles with Drinking Water Shortage Despite Being Major Supply Hub



Sundarijal: The locals in Sundarijal, a significant area for water storage and supply in the Kathmandu Valley, are grappling with a severe shortage of drinking water. Although water from the Melamchi River in Sindhupalchowk is processed at Sundarijal before being supplied to the Kathmandu Valley, many communities in Gokarneshwor and Kageshwori Manohara Municipalities lack regular access to drinking water.





According to National News Agency Nepal, residents in these areas are forced to rely on traditional stone taps, wells, and public taps for their water needs. Despite continued efforts by locals and their representatives in the federal parliament to draw the government’s attention to this issue, it remains unresolved.





In a recent meeting of the Infrastructure Development Committee, House of Representatives, Rajunath Pandey, a representative from Kathmandu Constituency-3, warned that they might obstruct the water supply to the capital if the shortage in Gokarneshwor is not addressed. On Saturday, Pandey met with representatives of Kathmandu Upatyaka Khanepani Limited (KUKL) at the Sundarijal water treatment center to urge them to take necessary actions.





Melamchi water is transported to Sundarijal through a 27.5-km tunnel from Helambu Rural Municipality-1 in Sindhupalchowk and is processed before distribution. Additionally, water from the Bagmati River is treated at Sundarijal and supplied to various areas in the valley. However, despite living near these sources, locals continue to face irregular water supply.





According to Sabitra Sapkota of Kageshwori Manohara Municipality-3, they must walk approximately half an hour to reach a public tap in Rupsetar, Gokarneshwor Municipality-1, for just 10 liters of drinking water, often waiting up to two hours for their turn as queues grow long.

