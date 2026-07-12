Monsoon Alert: Heavy Rainfall Expected in Hilly and Tarai Regions



Kathmandu: With an increasingly active monsoon season affecting the country, the Meteorological Forecasting Division is urging the public to exercise caution due to the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in certain hilly and southern plains areas in the coming days.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the monsoon low-pressure system is currently located slightly above the average range in the west and near the Terai region in the east, resulting in widespread changes in weather patterns throughout the country. Presently, light to moderate rainfall is occurring in Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini, and Karnali Provinces, as well as in some areas of Sudurpashchim Province.

Weather pattern changes are anticipated in most regions this afternoon, with predictions of moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in the mountainous and hilly areas, and potential snowfall in the higher mountain regions. In the Terai regions of Madhes Province, along with Koshi, Bagmati, and Gandaki Provinces, ther

e may be rain with thunder and lightning, as well as in some areas of Lumbini and the Far West. Heavy rainfall is predicted for one or two locations in the hills and Terai of Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki, and Lumbini Provinces, including Madhes.

As the evening progresses, significant weather changes are expected in most areas of Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati, Gandaki, and Lumbini Provinces, while Karnali and the Sudurpaschim Provinces will experience complete shifts. There is a strong likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the hilly regions of Koshi, Bagmati, and Gandaki Provinces, as well as in certain Terai areas of Madhes.

The Division warns that extreme rainfall could impact one or two locations in the hilly areas of these provinces, with heavy and very heavy rainfall likely on Sunday and Monday, particularly in the hilly regions of Koshi, Bagmati, and Gandaki Provinces, along with some Terai regions in Madhes. This may result in potential flooding.