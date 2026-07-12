Dalit Community Members Seek Right to Dignified Surnames



Kathmandu: Parliamentary Party Whip of ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) Prakash Chandra Pariyar has expressed concerns over the ongoing issues faced by the Dalit community regarding the use of dignified surnames. Pariyar highlighted that despite existing rights, many individuals from the Dalit community still experience challenges in practicing these rights.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Whip Pariyar made these remarks during an interaction organized by Samata Foundation on Sunday. He emphasized the importance of recognizing the list of dignified surnames recommended by the National Dalit Commission. Pariyar also stressed the need for updating the list to include any missing surnames to prevent members of the Dalit community from being forced to use humiliating surnames due to administrative oversights.





Pariyar’s statement underscores the ongoing struggle for social equality and dignity for the Dalit community, reflecting the need for systemic changes to ensure their rights are respected in practice.

