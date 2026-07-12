Nine-Point Agreement Reached with Family of Ganesh Nepali



Kathmandu: A nine-point agreement has been reached between the family of the late Ganesh Nepali, the Government, and the Kathmandu Metropolitan City. Nepali tragically passed away last Friday from self-immolation in front of the Department of Passports following a dispute with KMC police concerning a traffic violation penalty.





According to National News Agency Nepal, after 14 hours of negotiations at the District Administration Office, Kathmandu, the agreement was finalized at 5:00 pm. The discussions involved representatives from the victim’s family, Kathmandu Chief District Officer Ishwor Raj Poudel, and Kathmandu Metropolitan City Chief Administrative Officer Saroj Guragain. As a result of the agreement, the family agreed to proceed with the autopsy and cremation processes.





The agreement mandates the Government to establish an independent investigation committee led by a former judge to ensure a fair inquiry into the incident. This committee is expected to report its findings to the government within seven days of its formation. Additionally, the Government will consider declaring Ganesh Nepali a martyr, based on legal precedents and the investigation committee’s recommendations.





The District Administration Office in Kathmandu will request KMC to suspend the Metropolitan Police Force personnel involved in the incident, pending further actions based on the investigation commission’s report. Moreover, the Kathmandu Metropolitan City will ensure employment for Nepali’s widow, Ekamaya Nepali, according to her qualifications.





Further provisions include KMC’s commitment to arranging for the education of Nepali’s daughter and providing financial relief to the family. The City will also handle all necessary arrangements and expenses related to the cremation and facilitate the victim’s family in legal proceedings.





The agreement also includes KMC bearing transportation and accommodation expenses for the deceased’s family during the cremation period in Kathmandu.

