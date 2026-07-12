Programmes to Celebrate 213th Bhanu Jayanti Across Nepal



Kathmandu: The 213th birth anniversary of adikavi Bhanubhakta Acharya is set to be celebrated across Nepal tomorrow, Asar 29 (Monday). The national luminary Acharya is revered as the pioneering poet of the Nepali language.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Bhanu Pratisthan in Kathmandu has organized several events to commemorate the occasion, including a street walk, morning rally, and veneration programmes. One of the highlights will be a chariot procession dedicated to the poet.





Speaker DP Aryal will grace the programme as the distinguished guest, underscoring the significance of the celebration. In addition, the Nepal Education Council and the Bhanu Secondary School have planned to garland the statue of Bhanubhakta Acharya as part of their tribute.





At the Lekhnath Sahitya Sadan, poet Bhuwan Hari Sigdel will be honored with an award, recognizing his contributions to the literary field. Furthermore, Modern Kanya Campus located at Bhimsengola, Kathmandu, will host a literary event on Monday, celebrating the enduring legacy of Bhanubhakta Acharya.

