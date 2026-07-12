Govt. Serious to Resolve Squatters’ Issues



Bhaktapur: Home Minister Sudhan Gurung has stated that the current government is committed to finding a long-term solution to the challenges faced by squatters.





According to National News Agency Nepal, during a visit to the Holding Center accommodating landless squatters in Kharipati, Bhaktapur district, the Home Minister emphasized the government’s ongoing efforts to address the issues confronting landless squatters. He remarked, “Your problems are ours too. The government has seriously taken this. You also should support the government.”





The Home Minister also advised against politicizing the government’s initiatives aimed at resolving the problems faced by landless squatters.

