Private Schools’ Organisations Urge Govt to Reconsider Equity Tax in Education



Kathmandu: Various organisations of private schools have urged the government to reconsider its announcement to implement a three-percent equity tax in the education sector.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Private and Boarding Schools’ Organisation, Nepal (PABSON), the Higher Institutions and Secondary Schools’ Association Nepal (HISSAN), the National Private and School Association (NPABSAN), and the Association of Pre-School Educators Nepal (APEN) have made this call to the government.





At a press meet organised here today, they argued that the tax is not practical and justifiable. These organisations demanded that the government guarantee educational loans up to Rs one million for private schools and consult with stakeholders concerned while deciding on policy issues regarding public holidays and the educational calendar and regulation (tenth amendment), among others.

