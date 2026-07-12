Road Accident Survivors Airlifted for Urgent Medical Attention



Nepalgunj: The Nepal Army today rescued five people who were seriously injured in a road accident that occurred in the Sugure area of Bajhang on Saturday. They were airlifted by a NA helicopter to Nepalgunj Medical College for further treatment.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the rescued included two men and three women. Meanwhile, two men whose health condition was critical were brought to Kathmandu via a sky truck after being airlifted to Surkhet. Another sick girl was also taken to the Surkhet Provincial Hospital.





It may be noted that three people were killed and seven injured in the road accident that occurred in Sugure, Kedarsyu Rural Municipality-7, Bajhang on Saturday.





Source: National News Agency Nepal

