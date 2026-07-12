Three Children Drown in Water-Filled Ditch at Golbazaar



Siraha: Three children from the same family tragically drowned in a ditch filled with water at Golbazaar in the Siraha district.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the incident occurred near a livestock market at Choharba in Golbazaar-7, Siraha. The ditch was intended to collect water for livestock, but unfortunately, it became a site of tragedy. The District Police Office in Siraha confirmed that the victims, 12-year-old Sabnam Khatun, 10-year-old Rubina Khatun, and seven-year-old Saiful Sheikh, hailed from Jigrawa in the Rautahat district. The family was residing in Golbazaar-7 in a rented house, and they were sustaining themselves by collecting scrap.





In a related incident, the body of a child who went missing in the Rapti River in Banke district was recovered on Sunday. The deceased, identified as nine-year-old Shulav Raut from Duduwa Rural Municipality-9 in Banke, was found dead in the river. Meanwhile, 11-year-old Khushi Sijapati remains missing, as confirmed by Deputy Superintendent of Police of Banke, Pratit Singh Rathore.

