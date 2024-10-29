Call to improve the rights of children



Kathmandu: Stakeholders concerned have demanded an amendment to the ‘Act relating to Children, 2075 BS (2018)’.

Speaking at a programme on Ending Child Marriage and Inclusive Education’ organised by the National Child Rights Council here today, child rights activities and stakeholders concerned called for amending the constitutional provisions Act, relevant laws, and regulations concerning children.

Kiran Kumar Shah, President of the Women and Social Affairs Committee, House of Representatives, advised the government to realize the urgency of implementing the constitutional rights of the child while considering the need to revise incomplete provisions.

Council member secretary Indradevi Dhakal despite increasing civic awareness against child marriage, it is still prevalent in some areas and communities.

President of the Municipal Association of Nepal, Bhim Prasad Dhungana, complained of the lack of effective enforcement of the acts and regulations against child marriage.

By law, marriage below 18 is

considered a case of child marriage in Nepal while Article 39 (5) of the Constitution states that “no child shall be subjected to child marriage, transported illegally, abducted/kidnapped or taken in hostage”.

Source: National News Agency Nepal