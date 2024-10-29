Coconut worth Rs 321 million imported in three months



Kathmandu: In the first three months of the current fiscal year, the country imported coconut worth Rs 321 million. The large import of coconut has been targeted for the festivals of Dashain, Tihar and Chhath.

Director of Customs Department and Information Officer Mukti Prasad Shrestha said that dry fruits worth Rs 1 billion were imported during the period.

Coconuts, nuts, cashews, almonds, pistachios, walnuts, betel nuts, raisins and other dry fruits were imported from different countries including India and China.

According to the Department, cashews worth Rs 260 million and nuts and almonds worth Rs 186 million were imported during the period.

Likewise, walnuts worth Rs 210 million were imported.

According to the Department, imports of nuts, almonds and walnuts decreased in the first three months of the current fiscal year compared to the year-on-year last year.

Source: National News Agency Nepal