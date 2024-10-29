Agricultural scientists, technicians urged to identify new crop diseases



Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development, Ram Nath Adhikari, has urged agricultural scientists and technicians to focus their attention to identify new crop diseases and problems.

In course of inspecting Nepal Agricultural Research Council, Directorate of Agricultural Research Khajura, today, Minister Adhikari directed the agricultural scientists and technicians to carry out activities being close to farmers in order to increase agro production.

He underlined, “Agricultural scientists and technicians are guardians of farmers. So interact continuously with them and facilitate to connect farmers with technology. ”

Saying he has been making efforts to resolve problems seen in agriculture development, the Agriculture Minister mentioned that problems seen in Nepal Agricultural Research Council (NARC) would be resolved as soon as possible.

Minister Adhikari urged NARC employees to fulfill their duties efficiently by doing self-criticism, self-evaluation and self-review.

Similarly, Director of Dire

ctorate of Agricultural Research, Dr Samid Ahmed, shared that research centre has been expanded at Thakurbaba-3 Mirchaiya, in Bardiya and Sonbarsha of Shivaraj-3 in Kapilvastu.

Minister Adhikari also inspected Grain Legumes Research Programme, Khajura. On the occasion, Programme Coordinator Dr Anil Pokhrel briefed the Minister about grain legumes programme.

He also visited Nepalgunj Milk Supply Scheme, Kohalpur, and enquired about dues of dairy farmers.

On the occasion, Scheme Chief Dilip Chaudhary familiarized Minister Adhikari about the scheme.

Source: National News Agency Nepal